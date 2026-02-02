Madhya Pradesh: 2 tigers electrocuted in Shahdol; 9 big cat deaths in state since 1 Jan

A tiger and a tigress were found dead due to electrocution in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district on Monday, taking the total number of tiger deaths in the state this year to nine, an official said.

The two carcasses were discovered less than 100 metres apart in agricultural land under the North Shahdol forest division, around 75 km from the district headquarters, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Subharanjan Sen told PTI.

“The deaths were caused by electrocution. Wires used in the incident have been recovered. With these two deaths, nine tigers have died in Madhya Pradesh since 1 January this year. Seven of these deaths occurred in January,” Sen said.

Another forest official said such electric traps are often laid illegally by farmers to protect crops from herbivores, but they sometimes result in the electrocution of tigers and other wildlife.

The incident comes days after the Madhya Pradesh High Court issued notices to the Centre and the state government on 20 January on a petition filed by wildlife activist Ajay Dubey.