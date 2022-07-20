Madhya Pradesh: After Gwalior, BJP loses mayoral post in Morena; Congress wins Rewa after 25 years

Out of the five municipal corporation results announced in the second phase of counting on Wednesday, both the BJP and the Congress 2 mayoral posts each. The BJP retained the mayoral posts in the Ratlam and Dewas municipal corporations, while an independent candidate won the Katinia mayoral post.



With this, in 16 municipal corporations across Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has bagged nine (7 in the 1st phase and 2 in the 2nd phase) mayoral posts, the opposition Congress, which had lost all mayoral posts in the last elections, has managed to win five (3 in the 1st phase and 2 in the 2nd phase), while debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) got one mayoral post (Singrauli) and one (Katni) was bagged by an independent candidate.



It is the first time the Congress will have as many as five mayors since 1999 after direct election for mayoral posts was introduced in Madhya Pradesh.



The Congress' victory in Gwalior's mayoral post and now Rewa and Morena will boost the confidence of the party's cadre. The Gwalior-Chambal division is considered the home turf of two BJP stalwarts, Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Narendra Singh Tomar. Rewa has a total of eight assembly seats and the BJP had won all 8 in 2018. The Member of Parliament from Rewa is also from the BJP.