Madhya Pradesh: Curfew relaxed for 2 hours in riot-hit Khargone; only women allowed to step out

In light of violent incidents in parts of Madhya Pradesh since Sunday, the state government has issued an alert to the authorities in all districts for the upcoming festivals.



The state government has constituted a two-member claims tribunal to recover damages from those involved in communal violence in Khargone, an official earlier said.



A gazette notification for setting up of the tribunal was issued on Tuesday, he said.



The tribunal, headed by retired district judge Dr Shivkumar Mishra and also comprising ex-state government secretary Prabhat Parashar, will complete the work in a period of three months, the notification said.