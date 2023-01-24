Madhya Pradesh: Demanding OPS & regularisation of job, 70,000 power company workers go on indefinite strike

State convenor of UFPEE, VKS Parihar said that the workers have been agitating for the last six years. Despite that, their demands were not fulfilled. “On the contrary, the Shivraj Singh government has initiated action against us,” he added.

“Accident insurance of up to Rs 20 lakh should also be provided. Further, a policy should be made to secure the future of employees by giving them increments according to their length of service and seniority,” the employees demanded.

Earlier, UFPEE planned to launch an indefinite strike on January 6, but due to the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, it was postponed.

Meanwhile, the former chief minister and chief of the MP Congress has supported the demands put forth by the electricity workers. He shot off a letter to CM Shivraj and urged him to redress the problems of the employees of power companies and electricity workers.

In his letter, Nath stated that after the assurance of the government to meet their demands, employees postponed the agitation, but due to inaction from the government, they are restarting their indefinite strike.