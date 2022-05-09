Madhya Pradesh: Families of bride and groom clash over 'sherwani'

A squabble over a groom wearing 'sherwani' instead of the traditional attire, took a violent turn with the families of the bride and groom clashing and pelting stones at each other in a Madhya Pradesh village, police officials said on Monday.



As per locals, the incident in a village of Dhar district took place on Saturday night after a tribal groom reached the bride's home in a 'sherwani' instead of the traditional 'dhoti-kurta'. The bride's family took an objection to it which led to a heated arguments which turned violent.



"The groom (Sundarlal) was wearing a 'sherwani', while the bride's relatives insisted that the marriage rituals be performed in 'dhoti-kurta', which led to a heated argument between the two sides and then a violent clash," the officials told IANS.