MP: Farmer rolls on govt office floor to protest land grab, officials deny charge

A farmer rolled on the floor of the collector’s office in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district alleging that the administration did not address his grievance of land-grabbing, a charge officials denied on Wednesday.

In a video widely shared on social media, the elderly farmer, Shankarlal Patidar, can be seen rolling on the floor at Mandsaur collector’s office claiming nobody listens to his complaint.

The farmer alleged that his land was taken away fraudulently by the land mafia in connivance with officials. As no one listened to his complaint during a public hearing on Tuesday, he decided to roll on the floor of the collector’s office in protest, Shankarlal says in the video.

Mandsaur collector Dilip Yadav rejected the allegations on Wednesday. In an official release, he said, “As per the findings at the spot, no person/land mafia has occupied the land in question.”

Acting on Shankarlal’s complaint during the public hearing, Yadav said, a report was sought from the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and tehsildar. It was found that Shankarlal and his family members jointly own 3.52 hectares of land.