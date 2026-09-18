MP fuel pumps to stop UPI payments above Rs 2,000 from 16 October

Fuel pump dealers in Madhya Pradesh plan to stop accepting UPI payments above Rs 2,000 from 16 October if the proposed MDR is not rolled back.

The dealers’ association says thin margins make the additional digital-payment cost difficult to absorb.

CAIT has urged the Centre to exempt business transactions, including fuel purchases, from MDR.

Fuel pump dealers in Madhya Pradesh have decided to stop accepting UPI payments above Rs 2,000 for petrol and diesel purchases from 16 October, citing the proposed merchant discount rate (MDR) on digital transactions.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Friday, 18 September said the move was a matter of concern for the country’s digital-payment ecosystem, given the government’s push for UPI as a key pillar of Digital India and a cashless economy.

CAIT Bhopal district president and Madhya Pradesh media in-charge Dharmendra Sharma said around 4,700 petrol pumps in the state would be affected by the decision.

He said a proposed MDR of 0.4 per cent on eligible UPI merchant transactions above Rs 2,000 would translate into a charge of Rs 40 on a Rs 10,000 payment. For fuel transactions, a flat MDR of Rs 5 on payments above Rs 2,000 has also been reported.