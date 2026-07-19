Madhya Pradesh: 'Ghosts' offer thumb impressions to give away tribal land

Sonmati (28) and fellow villager Somaru Singh travelled to New Delhi in November 2025 to tell the media that tribals were being forcibly evicted from their ancestral land in Madhya Pradesh without the mandatory consent of the gram sabha.

"This is our third generation living in the same village. The government and an Adani-linked company are trying to take our land for their coal project. They are using money and muscle power to intimidate, manipulate and forge documents," said Sonmati from Basi Berdaha village in Singrauli.

The two travelled to the national capital again in February to apprise Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of the alleged forcible eviction of tribals. When they returned, they were surprised to learn that thumb impressions purportedly belonging to them appeared against their names on a document indicating that they had consented to hand over their land.

They obtained the document after filing an RTI application and discovered that the thumb impressions of not only the two of them but also six deceased villagers had appeared on the alleged consent form.

What was even more shocking, they said, was that the alleged consent of 350 villagers had been obtained as far back as November 2021 to hand over 2,672 hectares of land for the Adani Group's newly acquired Dhirauli coal mine.