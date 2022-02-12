Madhya Pradesh government orders opening of schools, hostels with full attendance

All schools, residential schools and hostels will be started for Classes 1 to 12 with full attendance with immediate effect, he said.



As per the order, COVID-19 appropriate behaviour such as wearing of masks and social distancing should be ensured during classes.



Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced the lifting of all COVID-19 curbs, barring the night curfew, considering the drop in infections.