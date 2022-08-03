Madhya Pradesh govt official attempts suicide during EOW raid at house in Bhopal

Keswani's role was already under scanner in connection with EOW's ongoing investigation into a case of alleged financial irregularities against renowned charitable trust - Jeev Seva Sansthaan at Bhopal. The office-bearers of the trust have already being summoned for questioning on alleged swindling of money.



Meanwhile, another team of EOW raided the house of an assistant engineer of Jabalpur municipal commissioner, Aditya Shukla, who is an accused of earning huge money by manipulating the procurement of medical equipment during pandemic.