Madhya Pradesh govt official attempts suicide during EOW raid at house in Bhopal

A government official, posted in the medical education department of Madhya Pradesh, attempted suicide on seeing the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) officials at his door in Bhopal early on Wednesday
Meanwhile, two sons of Keswani (posted as UDC in medical education department) also locked the house and fled.
Sources told IANS that Keswani attempted suicide by consuming a floor cleaning chemical and is undergoing treatment at Hamidia hospital.
EOW officials had to suspended its raid at Keswani's house until he gets discharged from the hospital. A case of attempt to suicide will also be lodged against him.
Keswani's role was already under scanner in connection with EOW's ongoing investigation into a case of alleged financial irregularities against renowned charitable trust - Jeev Seva Sansthaan at Bhopal. The office-bearers of the trust have already being summoned for questioning on alleged swindling of money.
Meanwhile, another team of EOW raided the house of an assistant engineer of Jabalpur municipal commissioner, Aditya Shukla, who is an accused of earning huge money by manipulating the procurement of medical equipment during pandemic.
