How not to bring schools back on track

Since 2025, Madhya Pradesh has been flaunting its Sandipani schools. A showcase, or shall we say, showy project that aims to ‘modernise’ a handful of government schools, having set aside Rs 13,000 crore with the purported aim of supplying ‘high-quality’ education.

The results are mixed. While some schools in urban centres (Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior) boast of smart classrooms, computer and robotics labs, libraries and free bus services, even gyms, the majority of government schools continue to languish.

In districts like Balaghat, Betul and Jhabua, many Sandipani schools — formed by merging 15 to 30 existing government schools — remain incomplete, disrupting the education of thousands of students.

On 14 August, more than 300 students of an all-girls’ school in Ujjain’s Sarafa area gathered outside the collector’s office to protest the government’s plan to shut their school and shift them seven kilometres away to a proposed Sandipani school. Many of them were in tears. They already walk six-seven kilometres to school every day. Doubling their daily trudge would put an end to their schooling.

On 18 August in Dhar, poor food and inadequate hostel facilities triggered the girls of Mata Shabari Kanya Shiksha Parisar to hit the streets.

The government claims to have completed 161 new school buildings and 97 schools have been provided with more modern facilities. That’s a drop in the ocean: the state has 82,000 government schools. In the rural areas of Khandwa, Neemuch, and in tribal areas, many proposed schools are still under construction as basic problems of overcrowded classrooms, patchy electricity and inadequate facilities persist.