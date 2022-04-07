Madhya Pradesh High Court cancels state services 2019 prelim, mains exam results

This issue was put before the court, hearings were completed on March 31 and orders were reserved. On Thursday, the detailed orders were issued.



"The court held that the February 2020 rules brought of the MP government were in violation of the Indra Sawhney judgment of Supreme Court (of 1992) where it was clearly mentioned that the meritorious students of reserved category shall be migrated to open category seats," said Rameshwar Singh Thakur, one of the advocates representing nearly 60 petitioners in the matter.



The MPPSC, in November 2019, had advertised 571 vacancies including those of posts in state administrative and police services, Finance and Revenue Departments and others. After the preliminary results, an objection was taken to the fact that the MPPSC had issued a list of 3,613 successful candidates in the general category for 137 vacancies - far exceeding the rule of ,15 times the seats'. Later, while declaring the mains results, the MPPSC amended the number of unreserved vacancies to 203 and the total number of vacancies to 637.