MP High Court defers Giribala Singh’s bail plea in Twisha Sharma death case
Defence says there is no evidence Giribala Singh abetted her daughter-in-law’s suicide
The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday deferred consideration of the bail plea filed by former district judge Giribala Singh, who is currently in jail in connection with the death of her daughter-in-law, model-actress Twisha Sharma.
A single bench of justice Ajay Kumar Nirankari heard arguments from both sides before granting the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) one week's time to file its response to the bail application. The matter has now been listed for hearing after a week.
Senior advocate Surendra Singh, appearing for Giribala Singh, sought her release on bail, citing her advanced age and health condition. The defence maintained that there was no material on record to establish that Singh had committed any act making her liable for the alleged offence.
The defence further argued that there was no evidence to suggest that Giribala Singh had instigated or abetted her daughter-in-law to die by suicide. Her counsel also assured the court that she would cooperate fully with the investigation and comply with any conditions imposed by the court if granted bail.
The CBI, which is investigating the case, sought a week's time to respond to the bail plea. The agency told the court that it intended to place the case diary before the bench for consideration. According to the defence counsel, the CBI has already filed its objection to the bail application.
After hearing the submissions, the court allowed the investigating agency additional time and posted the matter for hearing after a week. As a result, Giribala Singh will remain in judicial custody until the next hearing.
Twisha Sharma died under suspicious circumstances at her in-laws' residence in the Katara Hills area of Bhopal on 12 May. Her family had alleged foul play and raised questions over the circumstances surrounding her death, following which the case came under investigation.
The CBI is currently probing the matter. In August, the agency filed a 636-page charge sheet against Twisha's husband, Samarth Singh, and Giribala Singh in connection with the case.
The next hearing is expected to focus on the CBI's response to the bail plea and the case diary that the agency intends to place before the High Court. Advocate Anurag Panday, representing Twisha Sharma's family, said the court would consider the bail application after examining the agency's submissions.
For now, the high court has granted no immediate relief to Giribala Singh, and she will continue to remain in custody pending the next hearing.
With IANS inputs