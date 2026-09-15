MP High Court defers Giribala Singh’s bail plea in Twisha Sharma death case

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday deferred consideration of the bail plea filed by former district judge Giribala Singh, who is currently in jail in connection with the death of her daughter-in-law, model-actress Twisha Sharma.

A single bench of justice Ajay Kumar Nirankari heard arguments from both sides before granting the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) one week's time to file its response to the bail application. The matter has now been listed for hearing after a week.

Senior advocate Surendra Singh, appearing for Giribala Singh, sought her release on bail, citing her advanced age and health condition. The defence maintained that there was no material on record to establish that Singh had committed any act making her liable for the alleged offence.

The defence further argued that there was no evidence to suggest that Giribala Singh had instigated or abetted her daughter-in-law to die by suicide. Her counsel also assured the court that she would cooperate fully with the investigation and comply with any conditions imposed by the court if granted bail.

The CBI, which is investigating the case, sought a week's time to respond to the bail plea. The agency told the court that it intended to place the case diary before the bench for consideration. According to the defence counsel, the CBI has already filed its objection to the bail application.