Phenyl at Rs 33,500, lights at Rs 11,800: inside MP's procurement scandal

AI-assisted analysis flags suspected price inflation in Rs 1,134 crore of municipal purchases across Madhya Pradesh.

Action is initiated against contractors, suppliers and officials, with recoveries and dismissals reported.

Lokayukta and EOW data expose prolonged investigations, pending sanctions and delayed convictions.

A bottle of phenyl bought for Rs 5 in one municipality was recorded at Rs 33,500 in another. A garbage truck costing Rs 2 lakh in one urban local body (ULB) cost Rs 6 lakh elsewhere, with just four additional dustbins. A 60-watt LED light bought for Rs 306 cost Rs 11,800 in Bhopal.

These were among glaring price disparities in Rs 1,134 crore worth of purchases made by 374 Madhya Pradesh ULBs over three years through the government e-marketplace (GeM). Launched by the Union ministry of commerce and industry in 2016 to make public procurement transparent, efficient and less vulnerable to corruption, GeM appears to have delivered the opposite in Madhya Pradesh.

Last week, a video recorded six months ago went viral. Sanjay Dubey, additional chief secretary of the urban development department, confronts municipal officials with suspected procurement irregularities. “Necessary to scare you all a bit so you don’t fall asleep,” he says. Dubey later clarified that the clip was from a routine, half-yearly training session covering monitoring systems, quality standards, new techniques and warnings against financial irregularities and unnecessary expenditure.

The message was blunt: the government knew what municipalities bought, what they paid and where prices appeared inflated. The difference, Dubey alleged, was pocketed by officials. Some municipalities bought garbage vans costing Rs 1.5 crore each despite having too few wards to justify them. Bhopal’s streetlight order, at inflated prices, was worth Rs 3.78 lakh.