Madhya Pradesh Panchayat elections: 3-phase polling from June 25

The first phase of voting for three-tire panchayats (gram, janpad and zila panchayats) will be held on June 25, the second on July 1 and voting for the third and final phase will be held on July 8.



The results will be announced on July 14 and 15, state election commissioner Basant Pratap Singh said.



The SEC also made it clear that voting in panchayat elections will be conducted through ballot papers and not EVM (Electronic Voting Machines).

The electorate in three-tire panchayats will be allowed to exercise their votes between 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. "Panchayat elections will be conducted using ballot papers and the voting will be scheduled between 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.," Singh told the media.