Madhya Pradesh: SC orders continued security for slain Cong leader's family

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Madhya Pradesh police to not withdraw the security cover provided to the son and other family members of a slain Congress leader, who were allegedly facing a threat to their lives, without prior permission of the court.

A bench of justices Surya Kant and K.V. Viswanathan had earlier directed the state's DGP and superintendent of police of Damoh district to restore within 24 hours the security cover granted to Somesh Chaurasia, son of Congress leader Devendra Chaurasia, who was murdered in 2019, and some other members of the family.

It noted that the court's order of 19 January has been complied with. "An affidavit has been filed stating that the earlier security cover provided to the petitioner (Somesh) and his family members have been restored. The security cover provided shall not be withdrawn without prior permission of this court and till the trial in the murder case is completed," the bench said.

It said once the trial is over, the Damoh SP shall do an analysis of the threat perception to Somesh Chaurasia and his family members, and if at all the security cover is required to be scaled down, prior permission should be obtained from the court.