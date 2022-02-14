Madhya Pradesh: Two labourers dead, 7 rescued after tunnel collapses

The bodies of two labourers were pulled out Sunday night from the rubble of an under-construction tunnel that caved in at Sleemanabad in Madhya Pradesh, officials said.



After rescuing seven people, rescuers pulled out the bodies of Goralal Kol (30), hailing from Singrauli district in Madhya Pradesh, and Supervisor Ravi Masalkar (26), a native of Nagpur in Maharashtra, additional superintendent of police Manoj Kedia said.



The health condition of the seven workers pulled out of the debris and admitted to the Katni district hospital, located about 30 km from the spot, was stated to be fine, officials said.