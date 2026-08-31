Madhya Pradesh villagers plant paddy on muddy road after 30-year wait

Residents of a remote village in Madhya Pradesh’s Umaria district have planted paddy on a mud-covered road to protest against the authorities’ failure to provide them with a motorable route for nearly three decades.

Villagers from Karigadhari, which falls under the Manikpuri gram panchayat in the Bandhavgarh Assembly constituency, gathered on the muddy stretch carrying paddy saplings. Women, children, young people and elderly residents participated in the demonstration.

A video of the protest has circulated widely on social media over the past two days, drawing attention to the lack of basic infrastructure in the tribal-dominated area.

Residents said they had repeatedly approached the district administration, gram panchayat, state government and local legislator seeking construction of a proper road, but their appeals had produced no result.

“We have only seen this muddy stretch since our birth. Unseasonal rains make it extremely difficult for us to step out. Our fathers pleaded with the district administration, sarpanch, government, and local MLA, and now we are doing the same. But now, we are tired of begging them,” resident Suresh Singh Gond told PTI.

Gond said the stretch had become so difficult to traverse that the villagers decided to treat it as farmland and grow a crop there.