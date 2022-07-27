Madhya Pradesh's tiger 'Pancham' will now roar in India's biggest zoo in Jamnagar

As per the officials in Wild Life Department in Bhopal, a team of GZRC had visited here to complete legal procedures of transformation of big cat and had taken 'Pancham' to Jamnagar on Tuesday. Officials said that tiger was sent to the Jamnagar-based facility in a healthy condition.



The tiger was transferred to Gujarat following the direction and approval from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), New Delhi. "The Central Zoo Authority has permitted to transfer tiger to Jamnagar zoo in January this year. Some leopards from Van Vihar Bhopal will also be sent to Jamnagar," a senior official from Madhya Pradesh's Wildlife Department told IANS on Wednesday.