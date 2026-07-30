Madras HC denies anticipatory bail to Senthil Balaji in TASMAC corruption case

The Madras High Court on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of former Tamil Nadu minister and DMK MLA V. Senthil Balaji in connection with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption's (DVAC) investigation into alleged corruption in the functioning of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC).

Dismissing the petition, Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan observed that the allegations involved large-scale corruption and held that custodial interrogation was necessary for an effective investigation.

The court noted the prosecution's contention that the accused had misused their official positions, entered into a criminal conspiracy and caused substantial financial loss to the state exchequer. It ruled that the seriousness of the allegations outweighed the grounds advanced by the defence for granting pre-arrest bail.

The case arises from an FIR registered by the DVAC on 28 July against Balaji and several others over alleged irregularities in TASMAC between 2021 and 2025, during his tenure as Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise.