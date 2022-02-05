Madras HC directs, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Centre to constitute SIT to probe wildlife offences

The Madras High Court has directed Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Central government to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) with officers drawn from the two states and CBI, to probe wildlife offences.

A division bench comprising Justices V. Bharathidasan and N. Satish Kumar, on Friday, directed the states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala to provide a list of officers to be included in the SIT by February 14 which must include serving police and forest officers of the respective states in the rank of Superintendents of Police and DFO.