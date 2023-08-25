Madras HC orders inquiry into Isha foundation constructions in Coimbatore

The Madras High Court has ordered an inquiry into allegations that Isha Foundation had put up unauthorised constructions on 20.80 hectares of land at Ikkarai Poluvampatti village in Perur Taluk of Coimbatore.

The court directed the Joint Director of Town and Country Planning in Coimbatore to conduct the inquiry on the allegations.



The first division bench of the Madras High Court comprising of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Adikesavalu passed the orders while disposing off a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in 2017 by P. Muthammal, president Velliangiri Hills Tribals Protection Society.

The complainant had prayed for the restoration of wetlands in the area by demolishing illegal constructions.

The Deputy Director of Town and Country Planning informed the court that of the 20.805 hectares falling under 23 different survey numbers mentioned by the petitioner, 15.53 hectares has been classified as wetland and 5.275 hectares has been classified as Punjai or dryland.