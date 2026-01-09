Madras HC orders U/A 16+ certificate for Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’, CBFC moves appeal

The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue a U/A 16+ certificate to Jana Nayagan, the Vijay-starrer whose theatrical release was delayed following a dispute over its censorship clearance. The CBFC has since moved an appeal against the order and sought a stay.

The film, directed by H. Vinoth, completed post-production and was submitted for certification in December. During the examination process, one member of the examining committee objected to certain scenes, alleging that they hurt religious sentiments and portrayed the Armed Forces in a negative manner. These objections were escalated to the CBFC chairperson.

However, the remaining four members of the committee recommended that the film be granted a U/A 16+ certificate, subject to specific modifications. The producers accepted and implemented the suggested changes. Despite this, the dissenting member maintained that their concerns had not been adequately addressed.

On the basis of this representation, the CBFC chairperson referred the film to a revising committee, resulting in a delay in certification and the postponement of the release.

Justice P.D. Asha, while delivering the order, said that a review of the records made it “crystal clear” that the grievance raised by the dissenting member appeared to be an afterthought. The court warned that entertaining such objections at a late stage would encourage a “dangerous trend” capable of undermining the statutory certification framework.

The high court held that the CBFC chairperson’s communication dated 6 January, referring the film to a revising committee, was without jurisdiction.