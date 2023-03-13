Madras HC quashes govt orders empowering police to exercise powers of executive magistrates

The judges also stated: "The police, like the proverbial camel in the tent, occasionally got their noses into the canopy but were stopped in the tracks by the courts. Then in 2013, the camel in its entirety struggled and the revenue officials and executive magistrate were ousted from the canopy and left in the cold. Now we have ousted the camel and put the canopy of justice where it belongs."



The judges also praised the amicus curiae Sarath Chandran, the Additional Public prosecutor, and advocates Janarthanan, Vivekanandan, and M. Santhanaraman for assisting the court.