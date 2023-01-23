Madras HC reserves orders on petition against lawyers wearing gown before NCLT

The Madras High Court on Monday reserved its judgment on a petition filed by an advocate against an order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that lawyers should wear gowns while appearing before its bench.



A division bench comprising of Justices R. Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq reserved the orders on a petition filed by advocate R. Rajesh, arguing that a division bench of Justice K. Ravichandra Babu (since retired) and Justice T.S. Sivagnanam passed an interim stay on the notification issued by the NCLT registrar.



The petitioner said that the NCLT registrar was again demanding the advocates to wear the gown before the benches of the NCLT without complying with the interim stay.