Madras High Court closes habeas corpus petition filed by arrested TN minister Senthil Balaji's wife

The Madras HC on Tuesday, July 25, closed the habeas corpus petition filed by arrested Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji's wife, since the matter is pending before the Supreme Court.

A division bench comprising justices J Nisha Banu and D Bharatha Chakravarthy closed the petition after hearing the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate and senior counsel NR Elango, who represented Balaji.

The HCP was listed before the division bench to decide from which date the ED can take custody of Balaji. The agency had earlier arrested him in a cash-for-jobs scam which took place when he was the Transport Minister in the previous AIADMK regime.