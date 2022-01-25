Madras High Court dismisses PIL for direction for including Tamil Nadu tableau in Republic Day parade

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, objected strongly to the rejection of the tableaus, noting that the state depicted freedom fighters like V.O. Chidambaranar, poet Subramania Bharathiar who is known as Mahakavi in Tamil Nadu, Rani Velu Nachiyar, who is considered as the first Indian queen to wield a sword against the British, and the Maruthur brothers who were executed by the East India Company.



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had, in response to the letter written by the Chief Minister to the Prime Minister, said that the tableaus of Tamil Nadu were rejected in the third round itself by the expert committee. Stalin, however, said that they were rejected in the fourth round without giving any reasons for the same.