Madras High Court gets two new judges

The appointments will take the strength of judges in the high court to 61 as against the sanctioned strength of 75.



Mala enrolled as an advocate in August 1989 and specialised in writ and civil appellate side. She has appeared and conducted cases before the Supreme Court, Madras High Court, and various tribunals across the state.



Appointed as the government pleader for Puducherry in 2020, she became the first woman to hold that office.