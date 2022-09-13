'Madrasas being targeted by sectarian forces on pretext of carrying out survey'

He said that madrasas are being targeted by sectarian forces and their intentions have to be understood. He also said that they have always tried to allow religious institutions to run on the basis of the rights given in the Constitution, but "sectarians are involved in a conspiracy to destroy them."



Madani claimed that madrasas in Assam are being bulldozed for being centers of terrorism and offices of Al-Qaeda, spreading unrest.



"The Chief Minister of Assam is trying to justify the demolition of madrasas by making baseless accusations. They cannot present any proof till doomsday," he said.