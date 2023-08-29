Madurai train blaze: Case against tour operator for carrying cooking gas cylinder
The criminal case was registered against the operator under various sections of the IPC and Railways Act
The Government Railway Police (GRP) has registered a criminal case against a tour operator for carrying a cooking gas cylinder in a Madurai train coach, leading to a blaze in which 9 pilgrims from Lucknow were charred to death, officials said on Sunday.
The criminal case was registered against the operator under various sections of the IPC and Railways Act.
Meanwhile the bodies of the 9 pilgrims were flown to Lucknow from Chennai.
Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin has announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh to the families of the each of the deceased. Indian Railways has also announced compensation.
The identification of the deceased is being carried out after many people in the pilgrim groups were found missing.
Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Railway, A.M. Chowdhary, is in Madurai, conducting an inspection on the coach and talking to survivors. He is also meeting the injured who have been admitted to the Railway Hospital and the Government Rajaji Medical College and Hospital in Madurai.
