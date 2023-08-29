Madurai train blaze: Case against tour operator for carrying cooking gas cylinder

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has registered a criminal case against a tour operator for carrying a cooking gas cylinder in a Madurai train coach, leading to a blaze in which 9 pilgrims from Lucknow were charred to death, officials said on Sunday.

The criminal case was registered against the operator under various sections of the IPC and Railways Act.

Meanwhile the bodies of the 9 pilgrims were flown to Lucknow from Chennai.