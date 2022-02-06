'Magic of her voice will live forever': Tributes pour in for Lata Mangeshkar from Pakistan

Eminent personalities from across all spheres of life in Pakistan on Sunday described Lata Mangeshkar as the "nightingale of the subcontinent" and the "queen of melody" as they paid tributes to the legendary singer, who, they said, was the most favourite artiste of Pakistani people and would rule their hearts forever.

Mangeshkar, 92, died at 8.12 am on Sunday in Mumbai due to multi organ failure after over 28 days of COVID-19 diagnosis.

Pakistani politicians, artists, cricketers and journalists mourned the death of Mangeshkar, terming it a darkest day in the world of music .

Lata Mangeshkar's death marks the end of an era in music. Lata ruled the world of music for decades and the magic of her voice will live forever, tweeted Chaudhry in a condolence message in Urdu from Beijing, where he is currently part of a delegation led by Prime Minister Imran Khan.