Maha: 1,023 farmers ended lives in Marathwada in 2022 compared to 887 in 2021

The Marathwada region of Maharashtra reported 1,023 farmer suicides in 2022, up from 887 in the previous year, an official from the divisional commissioner's office said.



The region comprising Jalna, Aurangabad, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad and Beed districts had recorded one farmer suicide in 2001.



So far, 10,431 growers have ended their lives in the region's eight districts since 2001, show figures from the divisional commissionerate.



Between 2001 and 2010, the maximum 379 farmer suicides were reported in 2006. In the 2011-2020 decade, the highest number of farmer suicides at 1,133 was reported in 2015, the data showed.