Maha: 11 attendees of Maharashtra Bhushan award die of sunstroke

"Medical treatment of the people under treatment due to sunstroke will be free. The state will pay from its coffers for their treatment," he said.



Lakhs of people had come for the event.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to shift patients to specialised hospitals if they needed additional treatment.



Replying to a question, Shinde said he would not comment on political allegations of the Opposition and his priority is to ensure that the affected people get proper treatment.



He said a Deputy Municipal Commissioner-rank official of the Panvel Municipal Corporation has been deputed to coordinate with relatives of patients and medical teams and to give timely updates.