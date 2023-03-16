Maha: 73-year-old man who tested positive for H3N2 virus dies in Pimpri-Chinchwad

A 73-year-old man with comorbidities, who had also tested positive for the H3N2 virus, died on Thursday in a civic-run hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad industrial town in Pune district of Maharashtra, health officials from the local municipal corporation said.



The patient was admitted to the civic-run hospital on March 7, said the officials from the Pimpri- Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

The elderly person had other comorbidities along with the H3N2 virus, they said.



"The man was already suffering from asthma, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and atrial fibrillation (an irregular rapid heart rate that commonly causes poor blood flow). Two days ago, he tested positive for H3N2 (subtype of seasonal influenza)," Dr Laxman Gophane, Medical Officer at PCMC, said.