Maha: Ajit Pawar alleges Rs 500 crore scam in Information and Publicity Dept during Fadnavis-led govt

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Ajit Pawar on Thursday alleged that a scam of Rs 500 crore took place in the state Information and Publicity Department during the tenure of the government led by Devendra Fadnavis.



Government officials gave approval to publish media advertisements worth more than Rs 500 crore in 2019 without the sanction from the chief minister, Pawar claimed and demanded incumbent CM Eknath Shinde to punish the officials involved in the scam.



Speaking in the Assembly, the senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader said, "The officials had mentioned in the file that the chief minister had been informed about the expenditure of Rs 500 crore for publishing advertisements without actually taking a sanction from him."