Maha Assembly: Govt says honorarium for ASHA workers raised by Rs 1,500; members say not enough

The Maharashtra government has raised the monthly honorarium for ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers by Rs 1,500, state Health Minister Tanaji Sawant told the Assembly on Friday, but members called it not enough..

Women selected as ASHA worker are the interface between the community and the public health system.

“Earlier, ASHA workers used to get Rs 6,500 a month. Now, they will get Rs 8,000. In addition to that, they get Rs 200-Rs 3,000 in lieu of 56 activities they work on,” said Sawant during the Question Hour. He said additional funds for this have been provided in the recent budget.

Besides, they also get insurance cover, mobile bill recharge and pension, the minister said.