Maha building collapse: 2 more bodies recovered, toll rises to 8

Two more bodies were recovered on Monday from the debris of a two-storey building which collapsed in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, raising the death toll to eight, officials said.

The work of clearing the debris was underway for the third day, they said.

The building, which housed godowns on the ground and first floors and four families on the top floor, collapsed at 1.45 pm on Saturday at Wardhaman Compound in Valpada of Mankoli area.

Till Sunday, six bodies were found from the debris.