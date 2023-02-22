Maha CM assures probe into Sanjay Raut's allegation; says inquiry will check whether it's 'stunt'

A day after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleged threat to his life, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said police will check the claim and act accordingly.



Raut on Tuesday wrote to the police alleging "threat to life" from CM Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde.



"Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde has given a 'supari' (contract) to kill me to a Thane-based criminal Raja Thakur. I have confirmed information regarding the same. I am informing you as a responsible citizen," Raut said in his letter submitted to the Mumbai police commissioner, copies of which were also sent to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio. Responding to a query on Raut's allegations, CM Shinde said the allegations will be thoroughly investigated.