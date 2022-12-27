Maha Council passes resolution on boundary dispute with K'taka; seeks guarantee on safety of Marathi people

The Maharashtra Legislative Council on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution to "legally pursue" inclusion of 865 Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka into the western state and proposed that the Centre should ask the southern state to guarantee the safety of Marathi people living in the border areas.



The resolution moved by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in both Houses of the Maharashtra legislature expressed solidarity with the people living in the boundary areas.



"The state government will legally pursue in the Supreme Court the case to include (in Maharashtra) inch and inch of the land of Belgaum, Karwar Bidar, Nipani, Bhalki cities and the 865 Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka," the resolution said.



It said the central government should urge the Karnataka government to implement the decision taken in a meeting with the Union Home Minister (over the border dispute issue).