Maha govt accepts tribal students’ demands, appeals to call off hunger strike

The Maharashtra government has accepted the demands of tribal students protesting in Pune, Nagpur and Nashik and appealed to those on hunger strike to withdraw their agitation and return to their studies, Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike said on Saturday.

The protest, which began following the deaths of three tribal girls from snakebite at a residential school in Gadchiroli district, focused on the recruitment of Scheduled Tribe candidates to government posts and improving conditions in tribal residential schools.

Uike said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met delegations of the protesting students and agreed to their demands. He added that the government would hold another meeting after three months to review implementation and address any difficulties.

"The chief minister has also assured them that after three months, a meeting will be held again to review the implementation of the decisions and to see whether there are any difficulties," Uike said.

The minister appealed to students continuing their hunger strike to end the protest.

Recruitment to ST posts

One of the key demands relates to placing Scheduled Tribes in the second position in the point roster under the relevant government resolution.

Uike said a committee had already been formed to examine the matter and would submit its recommendations within three months, after which the government would take appropriate action.

The students said their principal demand was recruitment to 12,500 vacant posts and that the government had agreed to provide a concrete timeline for filling them.

According to student representatives, the chief minister assured them that the vacant posts would be identified within three months.

The government also discussed recruitment under the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, or PESA, as well as recruitment in non-PESA areas.

Of the 17 cadres covered under PESA, recruitment has already been completed for nine. Directions have now been issued to begin recruitment for the remaining cadres immediately, Uike said.