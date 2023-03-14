Maha govt employees on strike for Old Pension Scheme

Lakhs of employees of the Maharashtra government went on strike on Tuesday seeking restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), a move that could hamper the functioning of the state administration and affect many services.

Paramedics working in hospitals run by the state government and civic bodies, sanitation workers, and teachers have also joined the strike at a time when examinations for classes 10 and 12 are underway.

The employees resorted to the strike after the talks between the unions and the state government failed on Monday.