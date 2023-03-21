Maha govt to set up network of informers to tackle illicit liquor trade: Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai

The Maharashtra government is contemplating setting up a network of informers to check illicit liquor trade, the state legislative Assembly was told.



Responding to a question by Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar on Monday, state Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai listed various steps being taken by the government in this regard.



"We plan to set up an informers' network on the lines of the one the police have. These informers will give information about illicit liquor trade operating in districts. Those who supply information may also receive monetary rewards," Desai said.



While posing the query during the question hour, Pawar suggested that the state excise department can have a network of informers to stop illicit liquor trade and a proposal to this effect had been under discussion when he handled the department.



These informers could be paid lakhs of rupees if needed, as the state government was losing taxes worth crores because of the illegal liquor trade, he said.



Desai further said that apart from setting up an informers' network, the government is also mulling the option of holding a district-level official responsible if cases of illicit liquor trade were reported in a region.