Maha has no woman minister, Ajit Pawar points out as Assembly discusses women's policy

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Ajit Pawar on Wednesday pointed out that there is not a single woman in the state cabinet.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader was speaking in the Assembly on a resolution moved by Speaker Rahul Narvekar urging the government to formulate a new women's policy.

"I can not understand what is the problem. The limit of 43 ministers (the maximum strength the state cabinet can have) has not yet been exhausted. Women make up fifty percent of the population but the state does not have a single woman minister," Pawar said.

The alliance government of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party which came to power in June 2022 has 20 ministers including the chief minister.