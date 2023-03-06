Maha is restless for political change: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar said in new Delhi on Monday that the people of Maharashtra are longing for a 'political change' and want all the Opposition parties to come together for this.



The 82-year-old leader recounted how, in the past few weeks, he has been touring different parts of the state and meeting a lot of people.



"The masses conveyed to me that they are desirous of a change in the state... They want the Opposition parties to unite and achieve this," Pawar told mediapersons in Pune.