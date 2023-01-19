Maha: Jalna police come across crypto scam running into hundreds of crores; 101 complaints received in one day

The police in Maharashtra's Jalna district received 101 complaints in one day claiming loss of nearly Rs 300 crore in connection with a cryptocurrency scam, said an official on Thursday.



A man approached the city police on Tuesday against one Kiran Kharat and his wife Dipti Kharat alleging that the couple had persuaded him to invest in "GDC" crypto promising high returns but he suffered losses, said the official.



Sensing that there could be many more like him, the Jalna police on Wednesday issued a public notice asking people to file complaints if they had lost money in the scheme promoted by the Kharat couple.