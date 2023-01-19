Maha: Koregaon-Bhima Inquiry Commission gets another extension

The Maharashtra government has given a fresh three-month extension to the Koregaon-Bhima Inquiry Commission, probing the violence that took place on January 1, 2018 on the outskirts of Pune city, after the panel sought more time to record statements of some witnesses.



The earlier extension granted to the two-member commission was valid till December 31, 2022.



"An extension was given to the commission till December 31, 2022. Now, the commission has been given an extension till March 31, 2023, to submit its report," a government notification issued on Tuesday said.