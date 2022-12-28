Maha lacks willpower to fulfil hopes of Marathi-speaking people in Belagavi, other areas in K'taka: MES leader

Maharashtra lacks the willpower to fulfil the aspirations of Marathi-speaking people in Belagavi and other areas in Karnataka and the politicians in the state have surrendered themselves to the rulers in Delhi, a leader of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) alleged on Wednesday.



MES leader Kiran Thakur also claimed that those in power at the Centre kept the issue unresolved under the belief that it would die its own death.

The MES has been demanding the merger of Belagavi with Maharashtra claiming the district has a substantial Marathi population.



The Maharashtra legislature on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution to "legally pursue" the inclusion of 865 Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka into the western state, amid the raging boundary dispute. The resolution moved by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in both the Houses said the state government will legally pursue in the Supreme Court the case to include (in Maharashtra) "every inch" of the land of Belgaum, Karwar, Bidar, Nipani, Bhalki cities and the 865 Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka.



The long-drawn border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka is a fight for the linguistic rights of the Marathi-speaking people, Thakur said.

"For the last 66 years, 865 villages of Belgaum (Belagavi), Karwar, Bidar, Nipani, Supa, Halyal, Khanapur and surrounding Marathi-speaking areas (in Karnataka) are fighting for linguistic rights in a democratic manner," he said.