Maha Legislature adopts resolution, expresses solidarity with Marathi-speaking people on K'taka border

The Maharashtra Legislature here on Tuesday adopted a resolution unanimously expressing full solidarity with the Marathi-speaking people living on the Karnataka border villages.



The resolution said the government will pursue the legal battle before the Supreme Court to merge the 865 Marathi-speaking villages with Maharashtra in Belagavi (Belgaum), Karwar, Nippani and other towns.



The state government will also urge the Centre to implement the decisions made at the recent meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah with the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde and Karnataka's Basavaraj Bommai in New Delhi.