Maha legislature: Oppn members stage demonstration, accuse Shinde govt of corruption

Opposition members staged a demonstration by taking out a foot march like 'warkaris' in the Maharashtra legislature complex on Tuesday and accused the Eknath Shinde-led state government of indulging in corruption.

On Monday, both Houses of the Maharashtra legislature were adjourned for the day after the opposition stalled the proceedings demanding Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar's resignation over a land 'regularisation' order passed by him when he was a minister in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court last week issued a notice to Sattar who had ordered 'regularisation' of the possession of land reserved for public 'gairan' (grazing) in favour of a private person in the face of a civil court order.