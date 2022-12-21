Maha legislature: Opposition sticks to demand of CM Shinde's resignation over Nagpur land allotment issue

Opposition members staged a demonstration in the Maharashtra legislature complex on Wednesday and reiterated their demand for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's resignation over the issue of allotment of a government land in Nagpur when he was the urban development minister in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government.



Members of the ruling alliance of Shinde's Shiv Sena faction and Bharatiya Janata Party also staged a demonstration in the Vidhan Bhavan premises alleging that Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction's deputy leader Sushma Andhare had insulted saints and Hindu gods.



The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court last week ordered status quo on a decision taken by Shinde when he was the urban development minister in the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, over the allotment of land meant for slum dwellers to private persons.